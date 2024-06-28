Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761389
NewsEducation
SBI CLERK 2024 RESULT

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024: Candidates can use their registration number, password, and birthdate to check their results on the SBI official website, sbi.co.in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024: The State Bank of India released the SBI Clerk Mains results on June 27, 2024. Those who took the competitive exam can go to sbi.co.in, the official website, to view their results. The PDF result for SBI Clerk Mains 2024, which includes a list of the candidates who were provisionally selected, is accessible. Accessing the result does not require any login credentials. Candidates can check their roll number on the list of qualified candidates to see if they have been shortlisted for the final positions. 

SBI Clerk Result 2024: Steps to download here

• Visit www.sbi.co.in/web/careers, SBI's official website.

• Scroll down the homepage and look for "Current Openings."

• Choose "Recruitment of Junior Associates"; the result will appear on the screen.

• Review the same and get the PDF.

• Print it out for your future reference.

SBI Clerk Result 2024; direct link here

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam was held on February 25, March 4, and June 9, 2024. This recruitment drive will result in the filling of over 8,000 positions. The online preliminary and main exams as well as the test in the chosen local language are part of the SBI Clerk selection process.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?