SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024: The State Bank of India released the SBI Clerk Mains results on June 27, 2024. Those who took the competitive exam can go to sbi.co.in, the official website, to view their results. The PDF result for SBI Clerk Mains 2024, which includes a list of the candidates who were provisionally selected, is accessible. Accessing the result does not require any login credentials. Candidates can check their roll number on the list of qualified candidates to see if they have been shortlisted for the final positions.

SBI Clerk Result 2024: Steps to download here

• Visit www.sbi.co.in/web/careers, SBI's official website.

• Scroll down the homepage and look for "Current Openings."

• Choose "Recruitment of Junior Associates"; the result will appear on the screen.

• Review the same and get the PDF.

• Print it out for your future reference.

SBI Clerk Result 2024; direct link here

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam was held on February 25, March 4, and June 9, 2024. This recruitment drive will result in the filling of over 8,000 positions. The online preliminary and main exams as well as the test in the chosen local language are part of the SBI Clerk selection process.