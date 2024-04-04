SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Released At ssc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download PDF Here

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 on April 3, 2024. The Staff Selection Commission released the GD Constable Answer Key and response sheet on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can get the answer key by entering their user ID and password. The objections can be raised until April 10, 2024, at 6.30 PM.

"Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online only from 03.04.2024 (06:30 PM) to 10.04.2024 (06:30 PM) on payment of INR 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:30 PM on 10.04.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances." reads the official notice.

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

2. Go to the homepage and click the answer key tab.

3. Open the link to the SSC Constable GD answer key.

4. A new PDF file will open, allowing candidates to review their responses.

5. Download the page and print a copy for future reference.

According to the official notice, candidates should print out their separate response sheets because they will no longer be available after the deadline. Based on the answer key objections, the experts will produce the final key and then declare the result. The exam was held from February 20 to March 7, with a re-exam held on March 30 for centres where technological problems were noted.