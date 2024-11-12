SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 2 recruitment exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can access the answer keys and response sheets by logging in with their registration number and password. The SSC JE Paper 2 exam was conducted as a computer-based test on November 6. Those wishing to raise objections or submit representations against the tentative answer key can do so online until 8 p.m. on November 14, with a fee of ₹100 per question. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has stated that any representations submitted after the specified deadline will not be considered. Candidates are advised to print their response sheets within the given time frame.

In late October, the SSC released the exam city details and admit cards for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 2 exam. The SSC JE Paper 1 exam took place from June 5 to 7 across various test centres nationwide, with results declared in September. A total of 11,765 candidates from the Civil Engineering stream and 4,458 from the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams qualified in Paper 1 and were eligible for the Paper 2 exam.

SSC Answer key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the candidate login section.

Enter your login details.

Access and review the provisional answer key and response sheet.

Download the response sheet and follow the provided instructions to raise objections if necessary.

Candidates can estimate their scores using the answer key and marking scheme. Each correct answer awards one mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks are added or subtracted for unanswered questions.

SSC JE Paper 2 is for those who passed Paper 1. It typically consists of three sections: Part A focuses on Civil and Structural Engineering, while Parts B and C assess candidates who opted for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, respectively. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400.