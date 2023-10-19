SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Offs Here

SSC MTS Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment 2023 results today. Candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS exam 2023 held from September 1 to 14 will be able to download the score card from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission has also released state-wise cut off marks along with results. Out of the candidates who appeared for the exams, 11,255 successfully qualified for the MTS position, while 195 candidates met the requirements for the Havaldar post. To check whether you have qualified for these positions, you will need your date of birth and registration number.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Direct Link

SSC MTS Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SSC MTS, Havaldar results 2023.

- Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

- Click on the SSC MTS, Havaldar results 2023 link on the homepage.

- Key in the registration number and password on the space provided.

- Submit the login credentials entered.

- Check the marks and result status.

- Download and save it for future reference.

The SSC MTS results have been declared for two age groups - 18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years. Candidates who are eligible for both age groups have been first considered in the age-group of 18-25 year. General category candidates who scored 30%, OBC, EWS candidates with 25% have been declared pass. Other category aspirants with 20% to be eligible for selection process.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Exam Date

The two phases of the examination was conducted from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023, at various centres across the country.