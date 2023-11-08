SSC MTS Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

SSC MTS Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN 2023 results. Candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS exam 2023 held from September 1 to 14 will be able to download the score card from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission has also released state-wise cut off marks along with results. To check whether you have qualified for these positions, you will need your date of birth and registration number. A total of 4,380 candidates have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates can check category-wise SSC MTS cut off 2023 for the post of Havaldar in the official result PDF available on the official site.

"As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07.02.2019. As per the provision under Para-18.7, for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) candidates have been shortlisted for appearing PET/ PST based on their normalized scores of Session-II in CBE," reads the official notification.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Direct Link

SSC MTS Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SSC MTS, Havaldar results 2023.

- Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

- Click on the SSC MTS, Havaldar results 2023 link on the homepage.

- Key in the registration number and password on the space provided.

- Submit the login credentials entered.

- Check the marks and result status.

- Download and save it for future reference.

The SSC MTS results have been declared for two age groups - 18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years. Candidates who are eligible for both age groups have been first considered in the age-group of 18-25 year. General category candidates who scored 30%, OBC, EWS candidates with 25% have been declared pass. Other category aspirants with 20% to be eligible for selection process.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Exam Date

The SSC MTS 2023 exam was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023, in multiple shifts at different examination centers across the country.