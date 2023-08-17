SSC MTS Result 2023: MTS Havaldar Results Scorecard To Be RELEASED TODAY At ssc.nic.in- Check Cut Off, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of the MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examinations for the year 2022 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission issued provisional answer keys in June, and the official results will likely be declared today. The examination was conducted in two phases, spanning from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The period for raising objections to the tentative answer key concluded on July 4. The provisional answer key was made available in June, and the final results are anticipated to be published soon.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at scc.nic.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section.

Step 3: After this, go to the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link.

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen and check the roll number.

Step 5: Download the file and take a printout for further reference.

SSC MTS Result: Cut off 2023

SSC MTS cut-off will be released along with the results. Candidates who meet the cut-off marks as per their category are declared qualified in the exam. Check the tentative cut-off marks prepared as per the past trends and experts' inputs.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 12,523 vacant seats in the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. The SSC MTS exam was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. In order to check the SSC MTS result candidates will have to enter the date of birth and registration number.