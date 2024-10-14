TN Exam Time Table 2024-25: DGE SSLC, Class 11, 12 Exam Schedule Datesheet To Be OUT Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Details Here

TN Board Exam Date 2024-25: The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to announce the exam dates for SSLC (Class 10), HSE +1 (Class 11), and HSE +2 (Class 12) board exams today, October 14. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh will reveal the dates, followed by the release of detailed timetables on the board's official websites. The minister wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), “As per the advice given by Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister @Udhaystalin, we are going to publish the 10th, 11th and 12th class public examination schedule for this academic year on Monday (14.10.2024).

Based on past trends, the Tamil Nadu board examinations are typically conducted in March-April each year. In the previous year, 8,94,264 students took the TN SSLC exam, with 4,47,061 girls and 4,47,203 boys. A total of 8,18,743 students (91.55%) passed the exam, including 4,22,591 girls and 3,96,152 boys. Based on previous trends, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to hold the 2025 public exams in March-April. The time tables will include detailed subject-wise exam dates as well as practical exam schedules.

TN Board Exam Date 2024-25: Here’s how to check

Visit the official TNBSE website at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Examination' section.

Find and select the link titled 'TN 10, 11, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2025.'

The timetable will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future use.

For the Class 11 final exam, 8,11,172 students participated, and 7,39,539 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 91.17%. Of those who passed, 4,04,143 were girls and 3,35,396 were boys, with pass rates of 94.69% and 87.26%, respectively. In the Class 12 exam, 7,60,606 students appeared, and 7,19,196 passed, yielding an overall pass rate of 94.56%. Among those who passed, 3,93,890 (96.44%) were girls, 3,25,305 (92.37%) were boys, and one third-gender candidate also passed.