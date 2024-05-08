Tamil Nadu Result 2024 Date: TNDGE TN +1 Results To Be OUT On May 14 At tnresults.nic.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

Tamil Nadu Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the TN 11th result 2024 on May 14, 2024, via the official websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. To download the results online, students must input their registration number and date of birth into the TN HSE plus 1 result window.

According to the examination timetable, the Tamil Nadu class 11th exams were held from March 4 to 25, 2024. The Tamil Nadu 11th mark sheet will contain vital information such as subject-specific marks, overall score, and qualifying status. Last year, the Tamil Nadu +1 results were announced on May 19, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official results website, tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the "HSE+1 results 2024" option.

Step 3: Enter the date of birth and registration number in the appropriate areas.

Step 4: Click the 'Get Marks' button to begin.

Step 5: The TN HSE +1 result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print it off for future use.

Tamil Nadu Result 2024: Re-evalution

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks in any of the subjects may apply for revaluation to have their answer sheets rechecked. Students can obtain the TN 11th revaluation application form information from their schools.

Students who are unable to pass one or two subjects in the Tamil Nadu HSE class 11th boards can take the supplementary exam.

Tamil Nadu Result 2024: Last year trends

In 2023, the overall passing percentage for Tamil Nadu class 11th exam 2024 was 90.93%. According to the official figures, 94.36% of girls passed the +1 exam, while 85.99% of boys passed the exams.