Telangana TS ICET Results 2023 To Be Declared On 20 June At icet.tsche.ac.in, Manbadi- Check Time And Steps To Download Scores Here

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result will likely be released on 20 June at 12 PM. The TS ICET result 2022 is scheduled to be released on June 20. Candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and obtain their scorecards from the official websites icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. Along with the Telangana ICET results, the university will also release the rank list. The TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

Candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number to receive their TS ICET 2023 scorecard. To qualify for the TS ICET 2023 exam, students must achieve 25%, or 50 points out of a total of 200 points.

TS ICET 2023 Result: Here’s How To Download The Scorecard

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.

TS ICET Result 2023: Exam Date

The TS ICET 2023 entrance test was held on May 26 and 27. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

TS ICET Result 2023: Answer Key

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS ICET Answer Key on 5 June at its official website. Students who have taken the exam can access the answer key on the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in.