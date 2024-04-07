'Thriller Killer': New Fiction Thriller About Serial Killer Out For Book Lovers

The world of suspense and intrigue has always been electrifying for those who look for it. If you love to read suspense thrillers, the launch of a gripping new thriller read is all set to keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last page. The new book on board has a heart-pounding narrative, secrets lurk in the shadows, with every turn of the page having new twists and revelations. From the first chapter to the climactic conclusion, readers will find themselves immersed in a web of deception, danger, and unrelenting suspense.

The new book is 'Thriller Killer' by author Rajan Narayan. It's a gripping fiction thriller, that has received an overwhelming response from readers. The book has a complex narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. ‘Thriller Killer’ is a crime thriller novel. It’s the story of a serial killer and a woman being stalked. On the killer’s trail is ACP Malati. The killer is ruthless, and merciless and leaves no trail. Except for a string of gruesome, unsolved murders. Will she get to the killer before the killer strikes again?

With his trademark prose and knack for crafting unforgettable characters, Rajan Narayan has tried to deliver a tour de force aiming to leave readers spellbound. "Unputdownable”, says iconic page 3 journalist, Marcellus Baptista, praising the novel for its "gripping plot, dynamic characters, and unexpected twists."

Rajan Narayan is a storyteller at heart, who enjoys entertaining his readers through tales laden with emotions, humour and thrills. ‘Thriller Killer’ is the third book from Rajan, after ‘The Lonely Cloud’ a romantic action novel and ‘Multiply Your Business Value through Brand & AI’, a non-fiction book.