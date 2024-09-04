TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the download link for the Group 2 hall ticket 2024 today, September 4. Candidates scheduled to take the exam can download their TNPSC admit card through the One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard on the official website, www.tnpsc.gov.in, by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The TNPSC Group 2 Preliminary Exam 2024 is set for September 14, 2024, to fill Group 2 and 2A vacancies. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center. The exam will last 3 hours, with a total of 300 marks, and a minimum of 90 marks is required to qualify.

“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in and the same shall be downloaded through One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard of the candidate, by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the official notice.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Hall Ticket" tab.

Next, select the "One Time Registration" link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Download your hall ticket and save it.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

The TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam will include questions on General Tamil/General English, Aptitude, and Mental Ability Test at the S.S.L.C. Standard level, and General Studies at the Degree Standard level. The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who pass the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.