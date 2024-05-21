TS EdCET 2024 Hall Ticket Released At edcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS EdCET 2024: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has released hall tickets for the TS EdCET exam 2024. The hall ticket link is now available on the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. Registered applicants who will be taking the exam can check and download their hall tickets today. Candidates must be aware that they must provide a printout of their hall tickets to the exam. Those who fail to do so will be unable to take the exam. To download the TS EdCET 2024 hall tickets, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth.

The TS EdCET 2024 exam will be held twice on May 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p. The exam will be conducted offline (pen and paper-based) and will have 150 questions. To be eligible to apply for the TS EdCET, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with at least 50% aggregate marks. Candidates should read the guidelines attentively before going to the exam centre.

TS EdCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the 'TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024' link.

3. In the next step, enter your login information (registration number and date of birth) and click submit.

4. The TS EdCET 2024 admit card will display on screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

"A Common Entrance Test, designated as Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS Ed.CET-2024) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2024-2025,” reads the official notification on the website.