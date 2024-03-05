TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow At edcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS EdCET 2024: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, will release the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) notice and registration form tomorrow, March 6, 2024. Interested and qualified candidates may register at the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. The application form submission will start on March 6, 2024. The deadline to apply for TS EdCET 2024 without a late fee is May 6, 2024.

The deadline for submitting with a late fee is May 13, 2024. To apply for the TS EdCET, you must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised institute with at least 50% aggregate marks and a specialisation in Arts, Commerce, Science, Home Science, Computer Application, Business Management, or Business Administration. Applicants from the SC/ST/BC and other reserved categories should have a 40% aggregate mark.

TS EdCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official webpage at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Fill up the application form.

Double-check everything and then click the Submit button.

The candidate must be 19 years of age as of July 1, 2024. There is no maximum age limit. The TS EdCET 2024 Exam will take place on May 26, 2024, in two two-hour shifts. The exam will consist of 150 questions and will be administered offline (by pen and paper). The exam will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. The paper will be divided into three sections: Part A: English, Part B: Teaching Aptitude, and Part C: Methodology. Candidates will be required to select one subject for Part C. The Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda will administer the TS EdCET exam on behalf of TSCHE.