TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Released Today At 11 AM On tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana Board Intermediate first-year (Class 11th) and second-year (Class 12th) results will be released today April 24, 2024. The TSBIE will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce the TS Inter first and second year results for 2024. Students can access their marks memos at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov by entering their hall ticket numbers. The board is announcing the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results for the general and vocational streams simultaneously.

The TS Intermediate exams, commonly known as the IPE March exams, were held in two shifts from February 28 to March of this year. Last year's TS Inter Results were announced on May 9. However, due to the Lok Sabha General Elections, the results will be announced soon.

TS Inter Results 2024: Steps to download marks memo here

Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

From the homepage, select the 'Telangana Inter Results 2024' link.

To view the first year results, click on 'TS Inter 1st Year Results 2024'.

To view the second year results, click on 'TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2024'.

On the login page, enter credentials such as your roll number.

Check your results. Download and print a copy for further reference.

TS Inter Results 2024: Students appeared for examination

Over 9 lakh students took the TS 11th and 12th final exams, the results of which would be available shortly. The Intermediate Public Examination was held in February-March.