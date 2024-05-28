TS PGECET 2024 Hall Ticket Released At pgecet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS PGECET 2024: The hall ticket for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024 was released today, May 28, 2024, by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). Aspiring applicants enrolling for postgraduate engineering degrees can now obtain their TS PGECET hall ticket 2024 from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS PGECET 2024 exam is set from June 10 to June 13, with two shifts each day. It is the primary entry point for postgraduate engineering studies at Telangana's state engineering colleges and universities. This admission exam is specifically developed for individuals who want to pursue postgraduate studies in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy in the state.

TS PGECET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the "Download TS PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket" link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth, then choose the exam paper for the entrance test.

Step 4: Click the "Download Hall Ticket" button.

Step 5: Your TS PGECET hall ticket for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the hall ticket.

The TS PGECET 2024 admit card is required for exam day, and candidates must present their hall passes to be allowed to take the test. The exam authority will not send admit cards via email or post.