TS TET 2023 Registration Begins Today At tstet.cgg.gov.in- Check Notification And Other Details Here

TS TET 2023: Telangana's Department of School Education has issued the TS TET Notification. Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test registration is now open at tstet.cgg.gov.in. Registration will begin on August 2, 2023, with an application deadline of August 16, 2023. Registration for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, which will be held on September 15, is currently underway.

The exam will be held in two shifts between 9.30 AM and 12 PM, with Paper-2 taking place between 2.30 PM and 5 PM. The TS TET Result 2023 is set for September 27, 2023.

TS TET 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website attstet.cgg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, candidates should look for TS TET 2023 Notification link

3. Notification PDF will open up on screen

4. Go through the same and download it

5. Go through the same and take its printout future reference.

TET was administered by the education department on June 12, 2022. TET applications were accepted from March 26, 2022 until April 12, 2022. The TET exam was held on June 12. Before applying online, candidates must read the official notification.