TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 Link Active At tspsc.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

TSPSC Recruitment 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently released the notification for TSPSC Group I Services. The registration link is now active on the official website - tspsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Group I services post. The deadline to submit the form is March 14, 2024, by 5 PM. The edit window for the application will be open from March 23 at 10 AM until March 27 at 5 PM. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May/June 2024.

"Incomplete / incorrect application form will be rejected. The information if any furnished by the applicant subsequently in any form will not be entertained by the Commission under any circumstances unless specifically called for by the Commission. Applicant should be careful in filling-up the application form and submission," reads the official notification. The application price is Rs.200, and the exam fee is Rs.120 per person.

TSPSC Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Go to the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the "All Notifications" option.

3. Click on the Group 1 Services Tab.

4. Then, download and review the complete notification.

5. Click the Apply Online link and fill out the required information.

6. Submit the application fee payment.

7. Double-check the information and submit the form.

8. Take the printout for future reference.

The Preliminary Test (Objective Type) will be conducted in either offline OMR mode or computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) mode. The Commission reserves the authority to conduct the preliminary test in either the OMR-based offline mode or the CBRT mode.