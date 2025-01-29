UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key Released At ceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UCEED, CEED 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer keys for UCEED and CEED 2025. Candidates who took the exams can download the answer keys from the official websites—uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED. The question papers for both exams have also been made available. According to the official schedule, the cut-off marks for Part-A will be announced on February 6, 2025. The results for UCEED will be declared on March 7, while the CEED results will be announced on March 5.

The UCEED and CEED 2025 exams were held on January 19, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon. The UCEED score is valid only for admissions in the 2025-2026 academic year. The exam is conducted for three hours at designated test centres and consists of two parts. Part-A is computer-based, while Part-B includes sketching-related questions that must be answered on a provided sheet. Candidates must complete both parts within the allotted time.

UCEED, CEED 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website—uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED.

On the homepage, click the link to download the final answer key.

View the final answer key displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

UCEED is an entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Several other institutes also accept UCEED scores for BDes admissions. IIT Bombay is responsible for organizing UCEED 2025.

CEED is a national-level entrance exam for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. It is also used for PhD admissions at various IITs and design institutes.