UGC NET 2023-24 Answer Key To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Update Here

UGC NET December 2023-24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key on the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The specific date and time for the release of the provisional answer key are yet to be announced by the Agency.

The written examination took place from December 6 to 14, 2023, at various centers nationwide. Once the provisional answer key is available, candidates can raise objections during a specified objection window lasting 2-4 days. To raise objections, candidates need to pay a processing fee of ₹200 for each question they contest.

UGC NET December 2023: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Find and click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

View and download the displayed answer key.

Keep a printed copy of the page for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to download and install the SANDES programme as a alternate option for NTA alerts.