UGC NET 2023 Application Form Correction Begins Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET 2023: According to the NTA notification, candidates who have confirmed Aadhar and those who have not used Aadhar for alteration have different editable fields, scroll down for more details.

Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
UGC NET 2023: The rectification of the UGC NET Application form 2023 is set to commence today, November 1. The National Testing Agency, NTA, gave a correction window to candidates who had submitted their application form and paid the fees. According to the official notice, applicants can change the authorized fields until 11:59 p.m. on November 3, 2023. To access the application form, candidates must first log in to the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic. using their application number and date of birth. It should be noted that only certain sets of details are permitted to be corrected.

UGC NET 2023: Editable Options

According to the NTA notification, candidates who have confirmed Aadhar and those who have not used Aadhar for alteration have different editable fields. Aadhar Verified candidates can change their name, Father's name, or Mother's name (anyone), but unverified candidates can change their name, Father's name, or Mother's name (anyone).

UGC NET Application Form 2023: Documents required

1. At least four printouts of the Online Application Form's Confirmation Page. Proof of payment.

2. Photographs (the same as those supplied on the Online Application Form) -6 to 8 passport photos

3. Photographs of various sizes should be set aside.

4. The name on the photo identification must correspond to the name on the Admit Card. If a candidate's name has been changed as a result of an event such as marriage, the candidate must provide the applicable document at the time of the exam. Marriage

5. Documentation of Divorce, Decree, or Legal Name Change.

The NTA will only issue admit cards to students who have successfully registered.

