UGC NET 2023 December Cycle Application Forms Releasing Soon On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

UGC NET 2023 December Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC-NET 2023 December cycle exam application form. As per the latest reports, the testing agency will commence the UGC net application process for the national eligibility test for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor by the end of this month, however, NTA is yet to release the official notification.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date December Cycle

According to the post shared by the UGC on its official account on X, the exams for the UGC NET 2023 December cycle are scheduled to be held from December 6 to Decmber 22, 2023.

Here's How To Apply For UGC NET December 2023

Once the UGC NET 2023 application forms are out for the December cycle, candidates will be able to apply following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "UGC NET 2023 December"

Step 3: Now fill in the required details like name, email, mobile number etc

Step 4: Login with computer-generated registration number and password

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 7:Download the application form and save it for future reference

UGC NET 2024 Exam Dates

For the Academic year 2024-25, UGC- NET will be conducted by NTA



10 June - 21 June 2024.



Results will be announced within three weeks of last test.



The NTA has also announced the dates for the UGC NET 2024 June cycle exam. UGC Net 2024 June exam will be conducted from June 10 - June 21, 2024 for 83 subjects.