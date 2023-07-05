UGC NET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Results Soon- Steps To Download PDF Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The UGC NET Answer key 2023 is scheduled to be released today. The answer key challenge window will be open until June 6, according to a tweet sent by UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates who took the UGC NET June 2023 exam can check and obtain the answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in to their site using their application number and date of birth to file an objection.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August."

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to download PDF here

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,”. The answer key pdf will be available in the candidate’s activity.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Click on submit option.

Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Along with the UGC NET answer key, the National Testing Agency, NTA, would provide the UGC NET June response sheet, from which candidates may calculate their likely UGC NET results using the marking scheme. According to the most recent official update, each correct answer is worth two points, and there is no provision for negative marking.