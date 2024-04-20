Advertisement
UP BOARD RESULT 2024

UP Board Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 10th,12th Results To Be OUT Today At 2 PM- Steps To Check Scores Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the UP board class 10th, 12th result today at 2 PM, scroll down for the steps and websites to check scores.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2024 today, April 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM. Students who took the high school and intermediate exams can get their UPMSP Result 2024 marksheet from the official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. They need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The results will be first announced in a press conference, followed by a link to download the provisional scorecard.

The board will also reveal the pass percentage (by gender, district, and overall), topper's list, and other important stats. Apart from the official site, students can check their UP 12th and 10th results on jagranjosh.com. The link to check results will be available on this page once the board announces them.

UP Board Result 2024 Link: Check List of Official Websites 

- upmsp.edu.in 

- upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores 

- Visit upresults.nic.in, the official UP results website.
- Choose either the Class 10 or Class 12 link for the respective result.
- On the next page, enter your login details.
- Click "Submit" to see your result.
- After checking, download the page.
- Keep a printed copy for future use.

UP Board Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th Exam Details

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held by UPMSP from February 22 to March 9, 2023, at different centers across the state. Exams for both classes were held on all dates, with two shifts: one from 2 pm to 5.15 pm and the other from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.

 

