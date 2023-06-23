topStoriesenglish2625633
NewsEducation
UP BOARD EXAM 2023

UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 On July 15, Check Official Timing & More Here

UPMSP will conduct the UP Board Compartment Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th on July 15, scroll down to check exam time and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 On July 15, Check Official Timing & More Here

UP Board Compartment Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th compartment exams. students who are scheduled to appear for the UP Board Supplementary Exam 2023 can check the time table on the on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Compartment Exam Dates

According to the official notification, UPMSP will conduct the UP Board Class 10th compartment exams on July 15 from 8 am to 11.15 am while UP Board Class 12th compartment exams are scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Admit Card

Students who are scheduled to appear for the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam, can download their admit cards from the official website upmsp.edu.in or get it fropm their respective schools.   

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'