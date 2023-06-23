UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 On July 15, Check Official Timing & More Here

UP Board Compartment Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th compartment exams. students who are scheduled to appear for the UP Board Supplementary Exam 2023 can check the time table on the on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Compartment Exam Dates

According to the official notification, UPMSP will conduct the UP Board Class 10th compartment exams on July 15 from 8 am to 11.15 am while UP Board Class 12th compartment exams are scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Admit Card

Students who are scheduled to appear for the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam, can download their admit cards from the official website upmsp.edu.in or get it fropm their respective schools.