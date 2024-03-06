UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Last Date To Apply Today At upsconline.nic.in- Check Details Here

UPSC CSE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will close the Civil Services Exam 2024 registration today, March 6. According to the announcement, the deadline was March 5, however due to a technical fault, candidates requested an extension, which the commission considered. During the registration process on March 5, several candidates faced a sudden technical issue.

The candidates complained on social media, providing screenshots that claimed the website was unavailable. The technical glitch caused concern among candidates who wanted to register and asked an extension. The commission is likely to have chosen to extend the deadline after considering numerous applicants. Candidates wishing to appear for the UPSC IAS 2024 exam should register today before 6 p.m. to prevent last-minute applications.

1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the OTR facility and register.

3. Login with your credentials to access the UPSC Online portal.

4. Fill out the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form.

5. Submit the requested documentation and pay the appropriate fees.

6. Save and submit the form.

7. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates in the general, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a registration fee of Rs.100 through any bank's Net Banking facility or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt. Candidates who successfully register will be able to correct their forms. The UPSC will open the rectification window from March 12, 2024 onward.