UPSC NDA 2, CDS 2 Admit Card 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 exams on August 23. Candidates can download their UPSC CDS and NDA/NA 2 admit cards for 2024 from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The NDA and CDS 2 exams are scheduled for September 1, 2024, with 459 vacancies announced for CDS 2 and 404 for NDA/NA 2. To access their admit cards, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth on the official website.

The UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024 and the Combined Defence Services Examination II 2024 on September 1, 2024. Through these exams, the UPSC aims to fill 370 positions in the National Defence Academy, 34 in the Naval Academy, and 459 vacancies through the CDS examination.

UPSC 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the "Admit Card" section.

Find and click on the link for "E-Admit Card for CDS (II)/NDA (II) Examination" (the specific link may vary).

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Download your admit card when it appears and verify all details, including the exam date, time, location, and instructions.

Print a clear copy of your admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

The commission has notified that entry to the examination venues will close 30 minutes before the start of each session—9:30 am for the morning session and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates will not be allowed to enter once the entry has been closed.