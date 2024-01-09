UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Application Form Last Date Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC NDA, CDS 2024: The deadline for submitting the UPSC NDA and CDS 2024 Application Form is today, January 9, 2024. Eligible candidates are urged to complete their registrations by 6 PM through the official website - upsc.gov.in. NDA and CDS registrations can be done through one-time registration (OTR). Successful NDA applicants will gain admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings for the 153rd NDA course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The written exam for NDA and CDS is scheduled for April 21, 2024, and will be conducted in offline mode. Only black ballpoint pens will be permitted for writing and marking answers.

UPSC NDA, CDS 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on "One Time Registration" on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to complete the registration process.

After registration, candidates can log in to their accounts.

Fill out the application form and proceed with the payment of application fees.

Click on the "Submit" button and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must have passed Class 12 to be eligible for UPSC NDA, while candidates for CDS must be graduates of a reputable university with a bachelor's degree in engineering to join the Navy.