हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSSSC

UPSSSC exam candidates to get One Time Registration for recruitments, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is starting a new facility for its candidates under which the candidates will have to register only once. 

UPSSSC exam candidates to get One Time Registration for recruitments, check details here

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is starting a new facility for its candidates under which the candidates will have to register only once. 

With this process applying for various competitive exams becomes easier for the candidate. They will give them respite from uploading their basic information, educational qualifications repeatedly on the website.

As per the latest information, candidates to apply for the examination to be conducted by the Commission in future will have to register only once. There will be no charge for this registration and once registered, the candidates will not have to submit their details again while applying for any preliminary or main examination of the Commission.

The candidates just have to select the exam, and pay the prescribed fee for that exam. After this, other information will be shared on the website.

Apart from this, the candidates will also be able to update their educational qualification details or experience etc. Earlier it was not possible to submit documents to make changes to a candidate's educational qualification. This will aslo help to upload new documents. 

The Commission will also provide e-locker facility to candidates to help them preserve their documents.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSSSCUPSSSC examinationUPSSSC 2021
Next
Story

Excellent and affordable: Choose a UK degree for lifelong success

Must Watch

PT39M31S

Taal Thok Ke: Mamata Banerjee's audio leaked in Bengal?