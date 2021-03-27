UPSSSC exam candidates to get One Time Registration for recruitments, check details here

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is starting a new facility for its candidates under which the candidates will have to register only once.

With this process applying for various competitive exams becomes easier for the candidate. They will give them respite from uploading their basic information, educational qualifications repeatedly on the website.

As per the latest information, candidates to apply for the examination to be conducted by the Commission in future will have to register only once. There will be no charge for this registration and once registered, the candidates will not have to submit their details again while applying for any preliminary or main examination of the Commission.

The candidates just have to select the exam, and pay the prescribed fee for that exam. After this, other information will be shared on the website.

Apart from this, the candidates will also be able to update their educational qualification details or experience etc. Earlier it was not possible to submit documents to make changes to a candidate's educational qualification. This will aslo help to upload new documents.

The Commission will also provide e-locker facility to candidates to help them preserve their documents.