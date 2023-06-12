UPSSSC Recruitment: Apply For 1,468 Gram Panchayat Adhikari Roles By June 12

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced that the online application period for the recruitment of Gram Panchayat Adhikari will end today — June 12. Interested candidates can visit the official website — http://upsssc.gov.in/ — to submit their applications for the available positions. A total of 1,468 positions are open for filling in this recruitment campaign.

The UPSSSC manages the hiring process for several positions, including the Gram Panchayat Adhikari role. The application link for this position can be found on the UPSSSC website. Applicants who meet the requirements are not required to register again to complete the main application form. They can easily access the form by entering their login information.

Only after the selection committee has received the application fee, applicants will be allowed to obtain a printed version of the application form. Applications submitted through any other means besides the online portal will not be considered.

The web-based application submission process will end on June 12, 2023. Following that, a designated period will be provided for application rectification. However, only a few details can be modified during this correction window.

What is the registration fee?

The fee for the application is Rs 25 for all categories.

What are the educational requirements?

Candidates must have completed Class 12 in order to be eligible for the CCC Certificate on a NIELIT computer.

Notification For UPSSSC Recruitment 2023:

· Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not exceed the maximum age of 40

· The key date for determining the age restriction is July 1, 2023.

· Age modifications will be offered in accordance with legal regulations

Selection Procedure

A candidate must pass the written exam in order to be considered for the position of VDO.

How to apply for positions as a Gram Panchayat Adhikari?

· Go to the official website — http://upsssc.gov.in/

· Click the link for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari application on the homepage

· Fill the application form

· Download and print a copy after you upload documents and pay the required fees

SSSC VDO Positions in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 1,468 positions have been made available by the board, which are further broken down into different categories.

· Unreserved: 849

· SC: 356

· ST: 7

· OBC: 139

· EWS: 117