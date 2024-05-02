WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Out At wbresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared results for class 10th on Thursday at 9:00 AM after a press conference. All the students appeared for the exams can check their scorecards on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

In 2024, a total of 9,10,598 students participated out of whom around 7.65 lakh students have passed the examination. This year the passing percentage stands at 86.31%.

The Capital city, Kolkata ranked third among all the districts in the state with 91.6% passing percentage. The highest passing percentage is in Kalimpong with 96.2%, followed by East Midnapore with 95.4%, retaining second position.

As per the board, Chandrachur Sen for Cooch Behar has topped the class 10 final exam with 99% totalling to 693 marks out of 700. Samyapriya Guru from Purulia secured the second with 692 or 98.68% marks. A total of 57 students have featured in the top ten list.

How To Check Results:

- Go to wbresults.nic.in.

- Open WBBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) result page.

- Enter your roll number and date of birth.

- View and download for future reference.

The WBBSE conducted the Madhyamik board examinations for the year 2024 between February 2 and February 12, 2024.