WBJEE 2024 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registration Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

WBJEE Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has begun the online registration and choice filling for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling process should visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in to complete their registration. Registration for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round is open until August 7, 2024. The seat allotment results will be announced on August 9, 2024. Successful candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allocated institutes for document verification and admission between August 9 and August 12, 2024.

To secure a seat, candidates must register at the start of both Round I and the Mop-Up round. Those who do not register will not be considered for seat allocation in any round except the Mop-Up round. During the online registration process, candidates need to provide personal details, academic information, bank account details (for refunds), and their address. New candidates with a valid rank in WBJEE-2024 or JEE(Main)-2024 must pay a registration fee of ₹1,000.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the WBJEE tab.

Select the link titled "Online Registration & Choice Filling for Mop-up Round of WBJEE Counselling 2024."

A new page will open.

Enter your WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin, then click "Submit."

Complete your registration and proceed to fill in your choices

Candidates must provide their passing status, total marks, and obtained marks in English for Class 10, Class 12, and Class 12 subjects, including physics, mathematics, chemistry, biotechnology, biology, computer science, computer application, electronics or information technology, informatics practices, technical vocational subjects, agriculture, engineering graphics, business studies, entrepreneurship, and English. After paying the registration fee, applicants can view all colleges and courses available to them based on their eligibility criteria. Students are advised to select at least 20 choices.