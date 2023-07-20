WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Schedule And Other Details Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023: WBJEE Counselling Registration will begin today, July 20, 2023, at the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. Students who took the WBJEE 2023 Exam and the JEE Main 2023 Exam are eligible to register for counselling. The link will be activated on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in - once registration begins.

Candidates will be able to register from July 20, 2023 until July 25, 2023, according to the programme. The exhibition of seat distribution based on candidate choices will take place on July 27, 2023.

The Round 2 seat allocation will be made available on August 8, 2023. From August 8, 2023 to August 11, 2023, fresh allottees must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes for document verification and admission. Candidates are urged to contact the Institute/visit their website to learn about their admission requirements and timings.



WBJEE Counselling 2023: List of documents required

• Class 10 Marksheet

• Class 12 Marksheet

• Domicile Certificate if applicable

• Caste Certificate if applicable

• PWD certificate if applicable

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of WBJEE.

Next, select the WBJEE 2023 from the home page

Under the current events section, select the registration for counselling.

Next, register with the required details, such as roll number/password/name or other details.

Candidates should be aware that this year's joint counselling will include both WBJEE-2023 and JEE (Main)-2023 rank holders. The counselling will be for admission to the institutes and courses listed in the approved Seat Matrix from the Competent Authority (DTE, Government of West Bengal) and published on the board's website.