WBJEE Final Answer Key 2024 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board released the final answer key on June 5, 2024. The final answer keys are available for download by candidates on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The results will be released soon. Candidates could contest as many of the model answer keys as they wanted until May 9, 2024, by paying a non-refundable processing cost of Rs. 500 for each question they contested. The model answer keys were made available on May 7, 2024.

"In line with section 11.0 of WBJEE-2024 Information Bulletin, model answer keys of WBJEE-2024 were uploaded for the candidates' view and challenge, if any. The final answer keys, after thorough post- examination internal verification and review of candidates' challenges as received, are prepared." reads the official notice.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

2. Click the "Final Answer Keys WBJEE 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Your screen will open to the final answer key in PDF format.

4. Save a copy of the PDF for your personal use after downloading it.

In West Bengal, universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering and technical schools provide BTech and BPharma programmes. The WBJEE is a state-level exam administered by the WBJEEB that acts as a gateway for applicants seeking admission to these programmes. On April 28, the WBJEE 2024 was conducted at several centres using pen and paper.