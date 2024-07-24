WBJEE Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2024 OUT At wbjeeb.nic.in- Here’s How To Check

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for WBJEE 2024. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status on the official WBJEEB website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

To view their seat allotment, candidates will need to use their WBJEE 2024 roll number and password. From July 23-29, candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be published on July 31.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as the WBJEE 2024 seat acceptance fee to confirm their admission. This payment allows them to participate in the upgradation round. The official notice states that if a candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, their current allotment will be cancelled, and they will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Navigate to the "WBJEE Counselling" section.

Click on the link for "View Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for WBJEE Counselling 2024".

Enter your roll number and password, then click "Submit".

Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

The WBJEE, conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and pharmacy. Candidates must have completed their class 12 board examination with Physics and Mathematics, along with one of the following as a compulsory subject: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, or Computer Application