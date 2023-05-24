West Bengal HS Result 2023: WBCHSE Class 12th Result To Be Out Today At wbresults.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here
West Bengal HS Result 2023: West Bengal board Class 12 results will be announced today, May 24, 2023, students can download their scorecards by the steps mentioned below.
West Bengal HS Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam result 2023 today, May 24, 2023. The West Bengal Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts will be announced at 12 p.m., and candidates can check their results starting at 12:30 p.m. The original mark sheet, pass certificate, and related documents will be handed through distribution camps to the heads of the institutions or their authorized representatives on May 31, 2023, at 11 a.m.
West Bengal Class 12 board examinations were held this year from March 14 to March 27, 2023. In the state, over 8 lakh applicants took the exam.
West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards
- Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in
- Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page
- Key in your login details and click on submit
- Check the result and download the page
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Last year trends
Last year, 90.19% of boys passed the West Bengal class 12th examination, while 86.9% of girls passed the exam.
