Chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra tops the chart when it comes to sharing quirky tweets related to mobility. The business tycoon has again left netizens amused with his latest tweet where four men can be seen seated on a ‘mobile table.’ He has further aptly captioned the video, “I guess this is e mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…” read his tweet.

I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat… pic.twitter.com/h0HKmeJ3AI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 3, 2022

A mobile table can be seen approaching the fuel station on four wheels. Four men can be seen having their meals as the station attendant loads the tank of the vehicle. The man on the wheel starts munching his snacks as soon as the attendant starts filling the tank along with the fellow passengers. After refuelling, they drove ahead at speed.

The invention has left netizens amused and the comments section is flooded with hilarious comments and laughing emojis. The video went viral in no time and has crossed 1.4 million views until now. One Twitterati wrote ‘Mahindra should prompt restaurant on wheels,’ while others mentioned the need for good roads for such innovations. “Is it even possible to think about this in Mumbai??” one tweet read, “Need smooth roads for this,” read another.

A few suggested such innovations to be used for delivery of products, "Can use this concept to build e-cart. Will be a great deal of help for sellers who need to push the carts all along to sell their commodities," the tweet read.

While a set of netizens seem to enjoy the innovation, others pointed out that people have lost creativity and are 'producing junk.' "People have lost creativity. And producing junk. This kind of invention or whatever is best suited for TikTok. No value addition to standard of living" read the tweet.

