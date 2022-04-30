हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Okinawa

Okinawa electric scooter catches fire in Chennai, first such incident after recall notice

One more electric scooter caught fire today while the owner was riding the scooter, he soon noticed the smoke emanating below the seat, as reported by IANS. 

Okinawa electric scooter catches fire in Chennai, first such incident after recall notice
Image for representation

A new incident of an electric vehicle catching fire has been reported in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district today (April 30). This is the first EV fire incident of Okinawa since the company has recalled its electric scooters due to battery related issues. 

Satish, a resident of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, bought the Okinawa electric scooter last year. Today, Satish started out for his office on his electric scooter. Soon, he found smoke emanating below the seat.

Soon after he lifted the seat, he saw fire which later burnt his scooter. With the help of some locals, Satish put out the fire, however, the scooter got totally damaged. In recent times, electric two-wheelers going up in smoke have become frequent. 

Also read: Hero Electric makes zero dispatches in April; chip shortage hampers production

A few days ago Okinawa recalled 3,215 Praise Pro scooters to address any battery-related issues. The batteries were to be inspected for loose connectors or other damage and serviced for free at any of the Okinawa licenced dealerships in India.

The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually. This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the thermal incident that took place few weeks ago.

 As per the reports, the cause of the fire in these incidents is being investigated. Other electric two-wheeler maker like Ola, has also recalled several of their vehicles.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OkinawaElectric scooterChennai EV fireElectric vehicles
Next
Story

Hero Electric makes zero dispatches in April; chip shortage hampers production

Must Watch

PT5M13S

Muslim Personal Law Board writes to PM Modi