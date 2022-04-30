A new incident of an electric vehicle catching fire has been reported in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district today (April 30). This is the first EV fire incident of Okinawa since the company has recalled its electric scooters due to battery related issues.

Satish, a resident of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, bought the Okinawa electric scooter last year. Today, Satish started out for his office on his electric scooter. Soon, he found smoke emanating below the seat.

Soon after he lifted the seat, he saw fire which later burnt his scooter. With the help of some locals, Satish put out the fire, however, the scooter got totally damaged. In recent times, electric two-wheelers going up in smoke have become frequent.

A few days ago Okinawa recalled 3,215 Praise Pro scooters to address any battery-related issues. The batteries were to be inspected for loose connectors or other damage and serviced for free at any of the Okinawa licenced dealerships in India.

The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually. This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the thermal incident that took place few weeks ago.

As per the reports, the cause of the fire in these incidents is being investigated. Other electric two-wheeler maker like Ola, has also recalled several of their vehicles.

(With inputs from IANS)

