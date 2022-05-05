हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ATUM charge

ATUM charge installs India’s first solar-powered EV charging station in Mumbai

ATUM charge is ready to open India's first self-sustaining solar-powered EV charging stations in Malad, Mumbai, it will be generating 24 kWh per day and 8,760 kWh per year. 

ATUM charge installs India’s first solar-powered EV charging station in Mumbai
Image for representation

ATUM Charge, India's first self-sustaining solar-powered electric vehicle charging station, is preparing to open its latest charging station in Malad (E/W), Mumbai. It is to be noted that they already have installed 250 charging stations across the country, now Mumbai is set to receive its first EV charging station, with a capacity of 5.2KW ATUM Solar Roof - the world's first electricity-generating solar roof, which is trademarked in India, the United States, and South Africa.

ATUM Charge is creating an environmentally friendly and sustainable eco-system with the launch of its universal EV charging stations, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustainability. The ATUM modules installed are 16 nos x 325 WP, generating 24 kWh per day and 8,760 kWh per year.

The company rescued 51 trees from being felled and reduced CO2 emissions by 4395 kg through this endeavour. ATUM Charge in Malad caters to the youth as it also serves as a convenient co-working space. ATUM Charge offers charging on the go.

Also read: EKA to bring India’s first electric bus with self-driving tech, to boost road safety

Commenting on the launch of their newest EV charging station in Malad, Mr Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, said, “We are pleased to announce that, with the assistance of our specialists and R&D team, we have added a new chapter to our quest for sustainability in Mumbai, ushering in a new era of the green revolution. We need to be environmentally conscious now more than ever, and opening our new charging station in Mumbai, where people are already very aware and motivated about climate issues, is an excellent first step toward our ultimate goal of a greener, healthier India."

The company is having an intimate puja ceremony to commemorate this achievement, which will be followed by a larger inauguration later. The puja was attended by Mr JP Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Visaka Industries Limited, along with other members of the Visaka family.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ATUM chargeSolar charging stationsEV charging stationselectric vehicle
Next
Story

EKA to bring India’s first electric bus with self-driving tech, to boost road safety

Must Watch

PT3M58S

Delhi Start Up: Delhi Government announces new schemes