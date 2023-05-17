Audi Offering Complimentary EV Charging To e-Tron Owners In India

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the introduction of ‘Charge my Audi’ on the myAudiConnect app – a one stop solution that gives Audi e-tron customers access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners, all on one app. Charge my Audi is an industry first initiative that enhances convenience for customers. The application currently includes five charging partners – Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging that are powered by the Numocity Technologies eMSP roaming solution. Audi e-tron customers benefit from complimentary charging across the network till August 2023.

Charge my Audi allows customers to efficiently plan their drive route, identify charging stations along the way, check the availability of charging terminals, start and stop charging and also pay for the service via one single payment gateway. Currently, 750+ charge points are available to Audi e-tron owners on Charge my Audi with more to be added over the next few weeks and months.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director Volkswagen Group Sales India, Member of the Board, “As a group, we are committed to electric mobility and are continuously evaluating electric vehicles and developing the charging ecosystem. The luxury electric segment is witnessing good demand and initiatives like these for customers only strengthen the overall practicality in terms of ownership experience.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on customer centricity. We are continuously evaluating and introducing solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free. ‘Charge my Audi’ is a one-of-a-kind, industry first initiative that maximizes customer convenience. Ever since we introduced e-tron to India, we have focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support the transition to electric mobility.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “Along with our partners, we have an extensive charging network to alleviate range anxiety and help customers experience the true joy of owning an e-tron. There are 750+ charge points currently available to e-tron owners and we will grow this number exponentially.”

Charge my Audi eliminates the hassle of downloading multiple applications. Audi e-tron customers can initiate the charging process using the ‘myAudiConnect App’ while automated identification and billing processes run simultaneously.

The technology and roaming platform has been powered by Numocity Technology’s eMSP platform.

Audi India currently sells the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. The brand will launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India, later this year.