Citroen E-C3 Electric Hatchback Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh, Gets Range Of 320 Km

The electrified version of the Citroen C3 - E-C3 is finally launched, and prices for the new Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback start from Rs 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Following the base-spec Live variant is the Feel variant, which is priced at Rs 12.13 lakh, ex-showroom. Furthermore, the Feel trim can be had with Vibe Pack and Dual-tone Vibe Pack, which are priced at Rs 12.28 lakh and Rs 12.43 lakh, respectively.

Citroen eC3: Exterior

Citroen eC3 draws a lot from its ICE version. However, there are very subtle changes in the exterior too. For instance, the front end of the car now misses the tailpipe, and the front fender now has the charging port of the EV. At the same time, other elements like the car bumper remain all the same.

Also read - 2023 Citroen eC3 Review: The best value-for-money electric car in India? WATCH Video

Citroen eC3: Interior

Similarly, the interiors of the electric car have been slightly changed. The differences can be seen in the form of the centre console; it also gets a new drive controller, and the gear lever has been replaced too. It is to be noted that keeping the car the same as the ICE version gives it a price advantage as the parts of the ICE versions are manufactured locally.

Citroen eC3: Features

The electric car has a very similar feature list to its ICE version, as it gets a 10-.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, height adjustable seat and many more. For keeping the occupants safe, the car gets features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags and more.

Citroen eC3: Range, Powertrain

The 29.2kWh battery pack for the Citroen eC3 is coming from the Chinese company Svolt. However, Citroen plans to localise it in the future. The Citroen EV has a 3.3kW onboard AC charger and CCS2 rapid charging capability. The eC3's front-axle mounted electric motor cranks out 57 horsepower and a maximum torque of 143 Nm. The eC3 has a 320km range that has been ARAI approved. In addition to having two driving modes, standard and eco, it also has regenerative braking. This powertrain enables the car to go from 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds, and the eC3 boasts a top speed of 107 kmph.