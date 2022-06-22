NewsElectric Vehicles
EVTRIC Rise electric motorcycle launched in India with 110 km range, priced at Rs 1.60 lakh

EVTRIC Motors has launched its new electric bike by the name EVTRIC Rise in India, the new e-bike is capable of traveling around 110 km on a single charge, reports PTI.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
  • The EVTRIC Rise has a top speed of 70km/h
  • The e-bike is powered by a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery
  • EVTRIC also sells electric scooters in India

EVTRIC Motors, an EV manufacturer, announced the release of its first motorcycle, priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It also announced that bookings for the e-bike, EVTRIC Rise, would begin on June 22 with a Rs 5,000 deposit. The motorcycle, which was unveiled recently at the company's dealers' meeting in Rajasthan, has a top speed of 70 km/h and can travel more than 110 kilometers on a single charge.

EVTRIC Motors is a part of Pune-based automation company PAPL. The company ventured into the electric vehicle space last July with plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the business in a phased manner and roll out electric scooters, bicycles, bikes, and three-wheelers.

EVTRIC already has three electric scooters namely AXIS, RIDE, and MIGHTY, in its product portfolio. These vehicles are being sold through a network of 125 touchpoints across 22 states.

Powered by a 2000-watt BLDC motor paired with a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery, the e-bike gets fully charged within four hours with the accompanying 10amp micro charger, which comes with the auto cut feature, the company said.

"We are excited to bring our latest creation, RISE, our first 'Make in India' electric bike for the customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from internal combustion engine-powered vehicles to EV," said Manoj Patil, Founder- MD, EVTRIC Motors.

With inputs from PTI

