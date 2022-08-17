Addressing the virtual COP26, the UN Chief stated, “To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, we need an urgent transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.” When we drive our vehicle, we may not know how much pollution it is creating in the air, but when we breathe polluted air, it causes irreparable damage to our and our family’s health. The Millions of vehicles on Indian roads, emit toxic emissions that can kill us slowly. Around 2 million people died due to air pollution in India in 2019. Poor air quality causes serious diseases like asthma and bronchitis, which heightens the risk of life-threatening conditions like cancer. The gas contributes to smog pollution, deteriorates air quality, and can be deadly for our planet.

Solution is here!

Clean vehicle and fuel technologies provide us with an affordable option for reducing transportation-related air pollution and climate change emissions. The fuel-efficient vehicles that use less oil and produce fewer emissions are the solution which can save our environment. Recent studies have estimated that transition to Electric two-wheelers can cut carbon intensity by 45% by 2030. The growth of demand for Electric 2 wheelers is indeed satisfying as this will significantly help in reducing pollution in India, where the population of 2 wheelers is very large.

Moving away from fossil fuels

Electric vehicles are an excellent alternative to reduce the number of fossil fuel-burning cars on the road and protect ourselves from environmental degradation. They are environment-friendly and emit fewer greenhouse gases and air pollutants than petrol or diesel cars. Moreover, EVs have zero exhaust emissions that will save our environment from smog and climate change. Transition to EV’s will help reduce ecological damage and improve general public health. A massive shift away from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy is required to achieve sustainable development and climate goals.

All major countries are taking significant steps to create the necessary infrastructure, boost manufacturing of Electric vehicles, set up non-fossil based energy generation capacity, invest into research and development of newer technologies and materials. The Private Sector is also playing its role to support Government efforts with large investments taking place across the world. The government of India and State Governments are also taking all efforts to help transition automotive industry and customers to EV’s.

Conclusion

The human-induced pollution is responsible for 2 million deaths annually. Air pollutants have an impact on our planet's climate as well. IPCC warns that human-induced climate change is causing widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world. It’s time to put more effort into moving from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles and save the planet from such disasters. It is in own interest to go electric!

This article is authored by Rajiv K Vij, Founder of Plug Mobility. All views are personal.