Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV unveil LIVE updates: Check specs, range, and more

Mahindra is set to unveil the Mahindra XUV400, the company's first electric SUV with a new design language. The new XUV400 will pave the way for the company to introduce more modern electric SUVs to India. Moreover, the Indian automaker announced its intention to launch multiple SUVs under this new brand name at the time of its announcement. Furthermore, they hinted that these electric SUVs would be loaded with modern features and designs. Based on the teaser, the automaker appears to be true to its word. The curtain raiser event of the electric SUV will start soon, and here we share all the LIVE updates of the unveiling of the Mahindra XUV400.

Mahindra XUV400: Design

The new Mahindra XUV400 follows a new design language, starting a new brand of electric SUVs. However, the design draws a lot of inspiration from the Mahindra XUV range. The front fascia of the electric SUV presents a fresh design with LED headlamps and DRLs. The closed front grille adds to the modern appeal with a fresh bronze 'twin-peaks' Mahindra logo.

Mahindra XUV400: Features

The Mahindra XUV400, like its exteriors, is expected to have the same modern touch for the cabin. Moreover, speculations are that the electric SUV might have a long feature list, as was hinted at the time of announcement. This can also be Mahindra's first electric SUV to have the ADAS safety tech along with AdrenoX connected car tech.

Mahindra XUV400: Range

The Mahindra XUV400 will have a high-voltage configuration, and a 150 PS electric motor is anticipated to be marketed with it. Additionally, the battery pack will reportedly have a driving range of 350–400 km, and the car will probably be able to be charged using a 50 kW charger.

Mahindra XUV400: Price, Rivals

The brand has guarded its secret well, and there is no information on the price of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV. Based on the information available, we can make a guess that the SUV might have a price range between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Moreover, it has to have an affordable price considering its competition, like Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.