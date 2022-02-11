Mahindra reveals electric vehicle plans for India, eXUV300 to launch in 2023

Mahindra recently made an announcement of launching a fully electric version of the XUV300. Mahindra. It will be available in India by the third or fourth quarter of 2023. The Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV will be one of the company's most important products.

The electric XUV 300 is coming into the scenario a little late, considering the competition. The competitors like Tata Motors, MG Motor, Hyundai have already established themselves in the segment. However, it still might be able to take its stand in the market.

The e-KUV100 was first shown at Auto Expo a few years ago by the Indian automobile maker that specialises in SUVs. The electric version of the tiny SUV, on the other hand, is yet to be released.

Mahindra is currently selling its e-Verito tiny electric automobile. Though, this EV is only available to government entities and fleet operators, not to private individuals.

The Mahindra XUV300 EV, which is set to debut in 2023, will compete against the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona EV.

The CEO of Mahindra Group, Anish Shah, pointed out that an EV product plan will be released soon. The company stated that several of its forthcoming EVs will be offered in ICE versions as well.

