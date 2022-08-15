Mahindra has announced two new brands under the Indian automaker in the form of 'twin peaks electrified' aka Mahindra XUV and Mahindra BE along with the INGLO electric platform. The new brands come with five new models with three under BE and two under Mahindra XUV electric. The new models under BE are named BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09, while models under Mahindra XUV are named Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra XUV.e8. The first of these new cars is expected to launch by the end of 2024. Moreover, the new electric SUVs from BE will be based on the new INGLO electric platform by the company. The SUVs under Mahindra XUV will be based on XUV700, while XUV8 is SUV, and XUV9 is Coupe.

The INGLO platform has been designed to be safer, provide fast charging along with more power, and fit with all kinds of body designs. The platform will provide the future SUVs with 60-80 kWh battery and 175 kW fast charge with capacity charge battery from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes. It is to be noted that the SUVs based on this platform under the BE platform will have a completely new design language to target new consumers.