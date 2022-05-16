Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has inaugurated the first residential EV charging station in East Delhi at a society in Mayur Vihar. Set up by EV Charging Infratech company EVRE, the charging facility has been installed at the Nagarjuna Apartments in Mayur Vihar. The brand has installed its EVRE Infinity EV Charger at the location.

Listing the initiatives by the Delhi Government to develop the EV ecosystem, Manish Sisodia shared, “We have set a target for ourselves that 10% of all new vehicles purchased should be electric vehicles. However, we have surpassed the target, and 12% of the vehicles purchased in 2022 are electric vehicles. The petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark; on the contrary, electric vehicles offer multiple pollution-mitigating advantages.”

Congratulating Nagarjuna Apartments for the first dedicated EV charging station for a residential society in East Delhi, he said, “The is a great initiative by Nagarjuna Apartments. The first charging station by EVRE will encourage others to buy electric vehicles that will encourage further charging infrastructure.”

Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said, “We at EVRE are working extensively towards resolving an issue being faced by residents for charging their electric vehicles, and are creating smart, integrated chargers, to meet the burgeoning demand of EVs across cities. EVRE is working towards enabling EV-ready communities and cities with sustainable electric vehicle charging infrastructure that are not only convenient but prompt consumers to make the switch with ease.”

