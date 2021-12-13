Near-production-ready Tesla Cybertruck caught testing with design updates - Watch Video

A production-ready Tesla Cybertruck with an updated design has been spotted testing on the automaker's Fremont factory test track. According to Electrek, a YouTuber does drone flyovers of Tesla's Fremont factory and spotted the new Cybertruck on the test track behind the plant. They managed to capture 10 minutes of footage of the automaker testing the new electric pickup truck, the report said.

While a few reports indicate the Cybertruck to be the prototype, by the looks of it, the model seemed like a production version having tape holding some of the trims and cables together and side mirrors, something which the original the prototype did not have.

Tesla planned on having side cameras feed into screens inside the electric pickup truck if regulations allowed it, but the company might go with the conventional ORVMs as per the test unit. Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019 and for the longest time, only a single prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted out in the wild and at Tesla events.

The redesigned cybertruck at the Fremont factory @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JSOR6HypE3 — Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) December 11, 2021

The vehicle programme has been delayed with production now expected in late 2022. With that extra time, Tesla is expected to update the electric pickup truck with new features and a slightly updated design.

On the other hand, Tesla's Shanghai plant had delivered over four lakh vehicles as of November 2021, the US electric car maker said. According to the company, it has built more than 1,000 supercharging stations, 8,000 supercharging piles and 700 destination charging stations on the Chinese mainland.

Tesla's made-in-China sedans have been exported to countries including Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and Norway, reports Xinhua news agency. Meanwhile, Tesla officially moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.

Tesla will continue to operate its electric vehicle factory in Fremont, California, and increase production there by 50 per cent.

Live TV

#mute