World's most advanced Hydrogen car Toyota Mirai to run on Indian roads, Nitin Gadkari inaugurates pilot project

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated a pilot project to test the viability of Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) vehicles in India. The pilot project will be conducted by Toyota along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen.

Toyota Mirai has a Guiness Book of World Record on its name to run 1359 km on a single tank, making it the greenest car in the world. Toyota Mirai has an EPA-certified mileage of 650 km on a single tank. Hydrogen takes less time to refill and has zero tail pipe emission, just like Electric Vehicles.

Launching India's first Hydrogen based advanced ‘Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)’ - Toyota Mirai https://t.co/2lHYpNtXrR — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

The project is aimed at spreading awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology and disseminating its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transportation powered by Green hydrogen is going to be a key technology option of the future with the significant application, especially across bigger cars, buses, trucks, ships and trains and best suited for medium to long distances.

Recently, Nitin Gadkari said he would start using Toyota Mirai himself and Indian Oil from Faridabad has assured to supply green Hydrogen for this vehicle.

With inputs from ANI

