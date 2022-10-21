Ola Electric to launch affordable Rs 80,000 e-scooter tomorrow? Announces new products

Ola Electric, the homegrown electric vehicle maker is expected to launch a new affordable electric scooter under Rs 80,000 in India ahead of Diwali 2022. As per tweets by the brand, the EV maker will launch few products tomorrow, on October 22 and rumour mills are strong that one these products can be an electric scooter sitting below the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Presently the company sells Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India, both priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Ola Electric said in an invite, "This year, on the occasion of ‘Festival of Lights,’ we, at Ola Electric, are looking to light up India’s EV revolution and accelerate it multifold. To that end, we cordially invite you to join our mega virtual event - Ola Diwali 2022, to witness exciting new launches, experience the biggest reveals, and catch sight of our brand-new product."

If Ola Electric brings in a new scooter, the company will have an electric scooter placed in the same price slab as many ICE scooters in India. The scooter is expected to have the same minimalist design as the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Moreover, the features are expected to be similar, with a list of names like the digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, connectivity, and navigation, among other things.

The company has also lined up the launch of the Ola Electric car for its entry in the 4-wheeler EV section. Based on the announcement by the company on August 15, the car will be launched in India in 2024. The company has teased the car multiple times, revealing a few of its exterior details. Based on the videos, the car follows the company's signature design language, with smooth curves and aerodynamic design.