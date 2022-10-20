Planning a road trip with your electric vehicle? Here’s all you need to know

Given how hectic our regular urban lifestyles are, indulging in simple joys such as going on a spontaneously decided, long drive to the countryside gives us the much needed respite. However, EV users worry that such may not be the case for them. So we want to assure you that with a little advance planning even as EV owners, you can go on long rides, even in India with its existing EV charging infrastructure. Here are a few tips that can promise you a splendid trip with your family in your EV.

Have adequate knowledge about your battery range

When buying an EV if you aim to take long road trips, purchase one with appropriate range – not with low range. Consider selecting a long-range (having over 200 miles of electric range) EV to avoid frequent need for charging. Hence, the first thing to know before taking your EV on a long spin is what its battery range is.

Plan the route after mapping out charging stations as stops

When on the road, it’s ideal to have a planned route with adequate chargers located near highways nearby. EV range is dynamic which means you use more battery charge when you accelerate more, travel uphill or using the car’s AC. It’s best to keep a minimum buffer charge at hand before the car needs charging. So if you use a well-planned route and stick to it, you will never be too far from chargers. Whenever necessary, a quick 30-40 minutes stop to plug-in-and-charge and you’re back on the road. Using the Statiq app at such times is a great way to ensure just that.

Book hotels with chargers or stationed near charging stations

One way to always start the day with full charge is by booking your stay at a hotel that has EV chargers or is located near them. While the family rests, and your EV is docked at the parking lot, it can be charged. In addition, you may also avail of offers of free or subsidised charging fee along with the parking fee. Overnight charging helps you save time as EV batteries get charged while you rest or sleep.

It’s best to call up hotels in advance and check for the same so that you can plan long EV trips with minimal care. Enquire and confirm about the electricity and voltage sockets they have on offer for charging EVs. If you are planning a day trip, it's best to check in advance with restaurants if they offer charging facilities at their stop or nearby.

Carry your own earthing kit

It’s ideal for EV owners to also own your own earthing kit as most hotels may not offer proper earthing. Charging in the absence of proper earthing may cause damage to EVs; by using your kit you avoid unwarranted spikes of electricity and thus protect your EV’s longevity. Thus a simple earthing kit comprising an iron rod with a wire connected to it to be pitched into the ground is a necessity, if you love your EV.

Always drive consciously

Good driving can not only extend the life of the vehicle but also the mileage, hence always drive consciously. Hard acceleration and constant sudden braking drains EV batteries quicker, so by maintaining a constant steady pace you can ensure higher range.

With EVs, handy charging stations are equivalent to peace of mind. Unlike a traditional vehicle, which you can fill up anytime, anywhere EVs require a little planning. While robust, affordable charging stations are soon going to become more accessible, till then with adequate planning you’re free to travel in your EV without any worry. If you can do this, you can roam freely anywhere you want.

The article is authored by Raghav Arora, Co-Founder & CTO, Statiq. All views are personal.